Mice. Mechanisms. Mystery.

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 26 Apr 2025 - 01:48Edited as of 02:45
While at WonderCon we met Stephan Franck and got to check out their new full-color furry comic. Here’s how they describe it: “Romance in the Age of the Space God takes place in a world not unlike ours, in which Nate, Lydia, and Anya struggle to find their place and purpose, only to find themselves at the center of a mysterious plot of cosmic proportions. [It is] either the first chapter of a long saga, or an open ended short-story—only time will tell. It is part dystopian sci-fi thriller, part slice-of-life, part political satire. It is about life in a world where the unthinkable has been slowly normalized, and follows adorable little mice struggling to find their purpose and meaning in it.” Take a look at the preview pages over at the web site for Dark Planet Comics.


image c. 2025 Dark Planet Comics

