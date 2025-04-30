Creative Commons license icon

A Fist to Break the Rule

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 30 Apr 2025 - 01:59Edited as of 02:45
More kung fu fighting from WonderCon! Last year brought us a new comic, Animal Warriors of the Kingdom, written by Jason Bienvenu and illustrated by Utuma Prastha. “The Great Houses of the Animal Kingdom are in shambles. A tyrannical ruler has all but consolidated his complete control over the land and sea. With the impending fall of the last resistance stronghold, the flame of hope is almost extinguished. One last beacon of light is all that remains of the once robust resistance-a young ape named Pale, whose quest to mend the fractured trust between the great animal houses will be tested as he seeks to neutralize, Emperor Kah Lee!” The big news? This year the creative team were introducing a brand new line of tie-in action figures from Spero Toys.


image c. 2025 Spero Toys

Comments

