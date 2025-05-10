Creative Commons license icon

You Opened Up a Can o’ Woof-Arse

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 10 May 2025 - 01:49Edited as of 02:45
And then, we went to the L.A. Times Festival of Books — where we saw things like the preview of Ten Ton Titan Terrier, a new comic from writer David Pepose (Spencer & Locke) and artist Ornella Greco (Total Suplex of the Heart). “When an asteroid unleashes a horde of alien monsters known as Bio-Titans, Earth must turn to a suit of extraterrestrial battle armor to save the day — but there’s just one catch. Because the only creature on the planet capable of turning it on… is an 11-inch-tall terrier named Holly. With the Bio-Titan threat escalating by the second, Holly and her scientist owner Sam will find their unique bond tested, as he trains his mischievous mutt to become not just man’s best friend, but humanity’s only hope.” Look for it this October, from Papercutz.


image c. 2025 Papercutz

