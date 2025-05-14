The Ursa Major Award Winners for 2024!

Edited

The winners for the 2024 were presented at Furry Weekend Atlanta 2025 by Rowedahelicon, one of the newest members of the Anthropomorphic Literature and Arts Association (ALAA). This year’s recipients, as chosen by furry fans like you from around the world, included:

Best Anthropomorphic Music: Monarch of Monsters, by Vylet Pony

Best Anthropomorphic Web Site: FurAffinity.net

Best Anthropomorphic Game: Webfishing, developed and published by Lame Developer

Best Anthropomorphic Published Illustration: Adventurers and Explorers, by Royz

Best Anthropomorphic Magazine: Dogpatch Press, edited by Patch Packrat (We came in 3rd!)

Best Anthropomorphic Comic Strip: Foxes in Love, by Toivo Kaartinen

Best Anthropomorphic Graphic Story: Swords and Sausages, by Jan

Best Anthropomorphic Non-Fiction Work: Celebrating 85 Years of Conventions, by Con History

Best Anthropomorphic General Literary Work: Swords and Sausages — Volume 2, by Jan

Best Anthropomorphic Short Fiction: Monarch of Monsters, by Vylet Pony

Best Anthropomorphic Novel: The Varcross Key, by Aeron Dusk

Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Short Work: Bun Hunting — Overture, directed by Piti Yindee

Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Series: Beastars — Season 3, directed by Shinichi Matsumi

Best Anthropomorphic Motion Picture: The Wild Robot

The ALAA congratulate all the winners, all the nominees, and all of you who took the time to nominate and vote! Makes sure to do so again in early 2026! Visit www.ursamajorawards.org to find out more about the awards.



