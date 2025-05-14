The Ursa Major Award Winners for 2024!
The winners for the 2024 were presented at Furry Weekend Atlanta 2025 by Rowedahelicon, one of the newest members of the Anthropomorphic Literature and Arts Association (ALAA). This year’s recipients, as chosen by furry fans like you from around the world, included:
Best Anthropomorphic Music: Monarch of Monsters, by Vylet Pony
Best Anthropomorphic Web Site: FurAffinity.net
Best Anthropomorphic Game: Webfishing, developed and published by Lame Developer
Best Anthropomorphic Published Illustration: Adventurers and Explorers, by Royz
Best Anthropomorphic Magazine: Dogpatch Press, edited by Patch Packrat (We came in 3rd!)
Best Anthropomorphic Comic Strip: Foxes in Love, by Toivo Kaartinen
Best Anthropomorphic Graphic Story: Swords and Sausages, by Jan
Best Anthropomorphic Non-Fiction Work: Celebrating 85 Years of Conventions, by Con History
Best Anthropomorphic General Literary Work: Swords and Sausages — Volume 2, by Jan
Best Anthropomorphic Short Fiction: Monarch of Monsters, by Vylet Pony
Best Anthropomorphic Novel: The Varcross Key, by Aeron Dusk
Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Short Work: Bun Hunting — Overture, directed by Piti Yindee
Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Series: Beastars — Season 3, directed by Shinichi Matsumi
Best Anthropomorphic Motion Picture: The Wild Robot
The ALAA congratulate all the winners, all the nominees, and all of you who took the time to nominate and vote! Makes sure to do so again in early 2026! Visit www.ursamajorawards.org to find out more about the awards.
