Big Story, Little Bunnies

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 18 May 2025 - 01:53Edited as of 02:45
Looking for something else, we stumbled upon this: The Green Ember series of fantasy novels (with a light Christian theme), written by S.D. Smith. “Heather and Picket are extraordinary rabbits with ordinary lives until calamitous events overtake them, spilling them into a cauldron of misadventures. They discover that their own story is bound up in the tumult threatening to overwhelm the wider world. Kings fall and kingdoms totter. Tyrants ascend and terrors threaten. Betrayal beckons, and loyalty is a broken road with peril around every bend. Where will Heather and Picket land? How will they make their stand?” Several books have followed in the series, but here is where you get started.


image c. 2025 Story Warren Books

