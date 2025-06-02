Creative Commons license icon

Let My Spirit Carry Me

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 2 Jun 2025 - 01:25Edited as of 01:45
Recently we stumbled across a new trailer for an upcoming animated film called Iggy the Eagle — from Poland, of all places, but it’s being released in English. The story goes like this: “Every night, a young eagle named Iggy dreams of flying alongside his imaginary brother, Felix. In reality, Iggy lives in a technically advanced society of birds so civilized, they all forgot how to fly. Iggy is being raised by his highly responsible Mom and a slightly rebellious, old-school Dad. When Iggy meets his new aviation-crazy classmate Eve, he finally gets the courage to confront his dreams, discovers the true nature of Felix… and spreads his wings in the real world for the very first time.” The 2D animation on realistic backgrounds style is highly unusual and very interesting in today’s media. We’ll be looking for this one when it comes to North America in 2026.


image c. 2025 Horus Movies

