Dogs at War

Escape is a violent new war comic from Image Comics, written by Rick Remender and illustrated by Daniel Acuna. “Milton Shaw is a battle-hardened bomber pilot, flying missions over a war-torn world ruled by a ruthless empire. But when his plane is shot out of the sky, Milton wakes up behind enemy lines—in the smoldering ruins of a city he helped burn. And in less than 24 hours, his own side is dropping the big one to finish the job. Now, injured, unarmed, and being hunted through enemy streets, Milton’s only shot at escape comes from the unlikeliest place: A grieving father and his son — civilians shattered by the same fascist regime that rules this land with an iron claw. Enemies by blood. Allies by circumstance. Together, they’ll have to fight their way out before the bomb drops and erases everything…and everyone. Set in a brutal, fully painted world of anthropomorphic animals — think Inglourious Basterds meets Blacksad — Escape is a gritty, bullet-riddled journey through war’s scorched aftermath.” Funny how they wait until the very end to tell you it’s anthropomorphic, huh? Anyway, it’s coming to your local comic book store this August.



