Look! Up in the Sky! Woof!

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 7 Jun 2025 - 01:41Edited as of 01:45
With the new Superman movie coming up soon (directed by James Gunn), DC comics have brought us a new tie-in mini-series: Krypto, The Last Dog of Krypton, written by Ryan North and illustrated by Mike Norton. “There will come a day when Krypto stands beside Superman, helping him fight off monsters, aliens, and supervillains — a day when this dog will save his adoptive world thanks to the incredible powers granted him by Earth’s strange yellow sun. But he’s not there yet. Today, Krypto is a normal puppy on Krypton, spending each happy, snoozy, endless day alongside his family: Jor-El, Lara, and baby Kal-El. But when a rocket test goes wrong, Krypto finds himself lost in space — and soon crash-landing, all alone, on a strange and alien world called Earth.” The first installment of this new 5-issue series hits the shelves later this month.


image c. 2025 DC Comics

