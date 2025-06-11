The Secret is Out

Edited

The things we stumble across on the Internet — when we’re looking for something else. The Secret Kingdom is a 2023 family fantasy film from Australia, written and directed by Matt Drummond. “Hidden beneath their bedroom floor lies a land of enchantment, which must be protected from an ancient enemy — the evil Shroud. As they embark on their quest to unite five mystical treasures and save the Kingdom, Peter and Verity must face epic challenges that will test their bravery to the limit.” Doesn’t sound like much, but take a look at the trailer (and the poster!) and you’ll see what caught our interest. True, it’s clearly plotted and written for the younger set, but how often do you get anthropomorphic armadillos? It’s available on YouTube and other platforms too.



