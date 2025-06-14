Creative Commons license icon

Proud Were-Beasts

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 14 Jun 2025 - 01:54Edited as of 02:45
In honor of Pride Month, IDW Comics have released Monster High Pride 2025, an annual special issue of their popular Monster High series. Featuring two teenage love stories — one of them decidedly more “furry” it seems… “First, we all know and love the fiercest and most fashionable ghoulfriends: Clawdeen Wolf and Toralei Stripe, A.K.A. Toradeen. But how did they go from hisses to kisses? It’s simple math, really. Clawculus + a common enemy + forced proximity = the perfect love story. Nothing screams romance quite like math camp.” We’ll take your word for it. And it’s on the shelves now. Happy Pride!


image c. 2025 IDW Comics

