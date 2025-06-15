Edited

Last year Marvel premiered the Star Wars: Ewoks comic miniseries — and now this year, the furry denizens of the Endor moon come together in the new Star Wars: Ewoks trade paperback, collecting all four issues. “A team of Imperial-led bounty hunters and scavengers arrives on the forest moon of Endor searching for a secret cache of deadly weaponry! But are they prepared to face off against the battle-ready Ewoks who took down so many of their ranks? Plus: Who is the mysterious new warrior Ewok returning to Bright Tree village, and what is their connection to Wicket W. Warrick?” Written by Steve Orlando (Rainbow Bridge), with art by Alvaro Lopez and Laura Braga. The Ewoks are back this July.



