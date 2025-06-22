Creative Commons license icon

Ruff and Ready

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 22 Jun 2025 - 01:23Edited as of 01:45
No votes yet

After they gave us Marvel Meow, the folks at Marvel Comics decided to even the score with Marvel Mutts, a new limited series. “Join the Marvel Mutts in their very first comic book adventure! Collecting issues #1-12 of the Friday Funnies series, these heartwarming tales – and wagging tails – are sure to elicit a round of a-paws. Featuring Lockjaw, Lucky, Cosmo, Bats and Ms. Marvel’s dearest doggie, Mittens, this pack is packing the cute.” Hmm, we should find out more about the Friday Funnies. Anyway, this new comic is written by Mackenzie Cadenhead and illustrated by Takeshi Miyazawa. Check it out for yourself.


image c. 2025 Marvel Comics

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.