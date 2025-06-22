Ruff and Ready

Edited

After they gave us Marvel Meow, the folks at Marvel Comics decided to even the score with Marvel Mutts, a new limited series. “Join the Marvel Mutts in their very first comic book adventure! Collecting issues #1-12 of the Friday Funnies series, these heartwarming tales – and wagging tails – are sure to elicit a round of a-paws. Featuring Lockjaw, Lucky, Cosmo, Bats and Ms. Marvel’s dearest doggie, Mittens, this pack is packing the cute.” Hmm, we should find out more about the Friday Funnies. Anyway, this new comic is written by Mackenzie Cadenhead and illustrated by Takeshi Miyazawa. Check it out for yourself.



