Comic Cartoon Stew

Check this out before it goes away! Based on a popular video game, DC Comics’ Multiversus: Collision Detected is a new series that combines famous superheroes with famous cartoon stars in a multi-universal mash-up. “Bruce Wayne, Diana Prince, and Clark Kent each wake in a cold sweat, troubled by strange dreams they’ve had about ‘the rabbit’, ‘the star child’, and ‘the witch’. Their investigation into these enigmatic visions brings them to unexpected locales and unusual characters, but none more unusual than the mysterious ‘rabbit’ from their dreams as they find themselves face-to-face with the one and only Bugs Bunny. What the heck is going on here? And who in the name of the Multiverse are ‘the star child’ and ‘the witch’?” The cover might just give you a clue. Issues are on the shelves right now, written by Bryan Q. Miller and illustrated by Jon Sommariva.



