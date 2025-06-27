Creative Commons license icon

You Can’t Crush THIS Kilt!

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 27 Jun 2025 - 01:59Edited as of 02:45
No votes yet

Before this gets away from us! Two comic book power-houses, Disney and Marvel, combined last year for a very special one-shot: Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime, written by Jason Aaron and featuring some of the most talented artists in Italy. “One of the greatest characters in the history of comics leaps into his most epic adventure yet, in the manner only Marvel can deliver! When Uncle Scrooge’s fabled money bin gets stolen by a shocking culprit, the world’s toughest duck must undertake a quest unlike any other, alongside a surprising array of allies: Other versions of himself!” Hurry! It’s still available at comic book stores.


image c. 2025 Marvel Comics

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.