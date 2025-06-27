You Can’t Crush THIS Kilt!

Edited

Before this gets away from us! Two comic book power-houses, Disney and Marvel, combined last year for a very special one-shot: Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime, written by Jason Aaron and featuring some of the most talented artists in Italy. “One of the greatest characters in the history of comics leaps into his most epic adventure yet, in the manner only Marvel can deliver! When Uncle Scrooge’s fabled money bin gets stolen by a shocking culprit, the world’s toughest duck must undertake a quest unlike any other, alongside a surprising array of allies: Other versions of himself!” Hurry! It’s still available at comic book stores.



