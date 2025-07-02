Can I Be A Counselor?

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Godzilla: Monster Island Summer Camp. Now isn’t that a title that’s gonna catch your eye? Okay, true, it slipped by us, but we’re glad to let you know about now while it’s still available. “As an aspiring cartoonist, Zelda has always dreamed of attending an art summer camp, and this year she finally gets to go! But when she arrives to Make It Summer Camp, she’s horrified to see the easels and sketchboards have been replaced with dodgeball and calisthenics. The camp is under new, suspicious management that’s turned it into an extreme sports nightmare. Determined to salvage her summer, Zelda escapes to a secluded corner of the island. Here she can finally draw in peace. At least until she stumbles into a portal to a fantastic world: Welcome to Monster Island, Zelda! There she makes a connection with baby kaiju Minilla and discovers the beauty of these legendary creatures. However, all is not well on Monster Island. Great evils are stirring and if Zelda can’t protect their home, the kaiju will unleash their wrath on the world.” This graphic novel (available in hardcover and softcover) is written by Rosie Knight, with illustration by Oliver Ono.



