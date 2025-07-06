Pool Party in the Winter?
Hoo boy: The things we forgot to ask for for Christmas! Petpool: Pool Party is a very strange one-shot that Marvel Comics brought us last holiday season. “How many PetPools does it take to collect a comic? Find out in this oversized, fan-favorite, once-in-a-lifetime, Tony Award-winning, DOGgone, CATastrophic, MOUSE… somethingorother comic book, collecting EVERY SINGLE INSTALLMENT EVER of the Dogpool, Catpool, Mousepool and Dogpool Team-Up infinity comics. What’s that? You want more?! Well, it’s your lucky day, because we’ve also thrown in a brand-new, never-before-seen PetPool holiday instant classic that we created just for this printing. Why? Because you $@&%ing deserve it.” Why, thank you. This strangeness comes to us from the mind of writer MacKenzie Cadenhead (Marvel Mutts) and artist Enid Balam. And, it’s still on the loose.
