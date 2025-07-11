Creative Commons license icon

They’re Laughing At You, Not With You

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 11 Jul 2025 - 00:52Edited as of 01:45
No votes yet

Wouldn’t consider Harley Quinn to be a furry fan  at all (look at what she did to Captain Carrot!) — but she does have a couple of interesting pets! And now they’re starring in their own DC Comics graphic novel, written and illustrated by Ben Hed (Pixie and Brutus). “When Harley’s hyenas, Bud & Lou, are framed with stealing the lasso of truth they’re forced to team up with two members of the Super-pets, Ace & Jumpa, to find the culprits. The unlikely team sets off on an adventure that leads them from Oswald Cobblepot’s penguins to Mr. Freeze’s polar bears. At the chance of being reunited with their beloved Harley, will Bud and Lou save the day and be the good guys for a change? If they aren’t careful, the lasso of truth might reveal how they really feel about being heroes!” Harley Quinn’s Bud and Lou: Trouble Times Two is available now.


image c. 2025 DC Comics

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.