They’re Laughing At You, Not With You

Wouldn’t consider Harley Quinn to be a furry fan at all (look at what she did to Captain Carrot!) — but she does have a couple of interesting pets! And now they’re starring in their own DC Comics graphic novel, written and illustrated by Ben Hed (Pixie and Brutus). “When Harley’s hyenas, Bud & Lou, are framed with stealing the lasso of truth they’re forced to team up with two members of the Super-pets, Ace & Jumpa, to find the culprits. The unlikely team sets off on an adventure that leads them from Oswald Cobblepot’s penguins to Mr. Freeze’s polar bears. At the chance of being reunited with their beloved Harley, will Bud and Lou save the day and be the good guys for a change? If they aren’t careful, the lasso of truth might reveal how they really feel about being heroes!” Harley Quinn’s Bud and Lou: Trouble Times Two is available now.



