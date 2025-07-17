Gotta Go Flash-Fast

Edited

Once again, the publisher comes up with a far better quick title than we ever could. Thank you! What are we talking about? DC X Sonic the Hedgehog, a new limited series, that’s what. “It’s a crossover event unlike any other! The monstrous Darkseid crosses dimensions to invade the world of Sonic the Hedgehog, seeking the ultimate power. Sonic and his friends have faced everything from mad scientists to ancient spirits, but the forces of Apokolips may be too much for them. Thankfully, the full heroic might of the Justice League arrives to back them up!” Brought to you by writer Ian Flynn and artists Adam Bryce Thomas and Matt Herms. Issues are going fast! (Sorry, sorry…)



