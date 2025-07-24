An Interesting Quartet Returns

Edited

In 2019 The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse by Charlie Mackesy garnered numerous awards and nominations as an illustrated book — and it did so again in 2022 when it was made into a 2D animated short film. Now the author is bringing us a sequel — with the rather long title of Always Remember: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, The Horse, and The Storm. “Charlie Mackesy’s four unlikely friends are wandering through the wilds again. They’re not sure what they are looking for. They do know that life can be difficult, but that they love each other, and cake is often the answer. When the dark clouds come, can the boy remember what he needs to get through the storm?” This new hardcover is due in October.



