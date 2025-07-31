Creative Commons license icon

MMMMitchell…

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 31 Jul 2025 - 01:33Edited as of 01:45
No votes yet

We like how Scout Comics describes this: “It’s chunky Roger Rabbit with a bad temper meets Indiana Jones, set in a Sam Raimi’s looking cityscape.” What is it? Mitch, a new full-color series created by Maxim Simic.Mitch mixes comedy, science fiction and urban fantasy, with character Mitch as the anthropomorphic lead, juxtaposed to the seemingly realistic world of the late 90s… It’s a story about one furry guy on a quest to find his true origins, unintentionally stumbling into adventure, mystery, and a secret ongoing extraterrestrial conflict over Earth and its unsuspecting occupants.” And, it’s out there on the shelves.


image c. 2025 Scout Comics

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.