MMMMitchell…

We like how Scout Comics describes this: “It’s chunky Roger Rabbit with a bad temper meets Indiana Jones, set in a Sam Raimi’s looking cityscape.” What is it? Mitch, a new full-color series created by Maxim Simic. “Mitch mixes comedy, science fiction and urban fantasy, with character Mitch as the anthropomorphic lead, juxtaposed to the seemingly realistic world of the late 90s… It’s a story about one furry guy on a quest to find his true origins, unintentionally stumbling into adventure, mystery, and a secret ongoing extraterrestrial conflict over Earth and its unsuspecting occupants.” And, it’s out there on the shelves.



