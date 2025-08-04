Friends That Flap

Edited

The folks at Dynamite Comics have been busy again, still injecting new life into classic TV cartoons. And it’s time we caught up! Here’s their description of Justice Ducks, which started up last year: “Flying saucers descend from the skies, to (maybe) wreak (possible) havoc upon the (mostly) innocent citizens of St. Canard! All that’s stopping these aggressive alien agitators is Stegmutt, Gizmoduck, Neptunia, Morgana, and (most important, in his opinion) Darkwing Duck! Written by the Eisner and Harvey Award-winning Roger Langridge and illustrated by celebrated Darkwing Duck artist Carlo Lauro, this latest chapter in the ongoing saga of St. Canard’s web-footed wonders is surely destined for greatness – just like DD himself!” Every good superhero needs a team, right? Issues are available on line and at your local comic book store.



