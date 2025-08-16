Yesterday the Lizards, Today the Monkeys…

Edited

The late Dr. Osamu Tezuka is still well-known around the world as the creator of Kimba the White Lion — and so much anime and manga besides. Now the folks at Ablaze have brought us a rare Tezuka manga for the first time in English. It’s called Tomorrow The Birds. “Originally published between 1971 and 1975, this collection of short stories depicts an Earth in which birds become the planet’s dominate species. It started with several minor but unusual attacks by birds against humans, more a nuisance than anything. However, as birds capable of harnessing fire began to appear, using it to set fire to people’s homes, things began to escalate. Eventually, a highly intelligent leader of the birds emerges to begin negotiations with humankind on behalf of his people… What force jump-started the birds’ wild jump in evolution? And what will be the fate of humans in this new world order?” Find out! (And be nice to Polly, Kimba!)



