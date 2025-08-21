The Best Friend You Need

Edited

Word is getting around about Good Boy, a new and unique supernatural horror that premiered last March at SXSW. Here’s the description: “Following the death of a family member, Todd (Shane Jensen) relocates with his dog Indy to an old rural farmhouse once owned by his grandfather (Larry Fessenden). Although the house is rumored to be haunted, Todd ignores the warnings. However, Indy begins to see disturbing supernatural presences throughout the home — entities invisible to humans but all too real to him. Unable to communicate his fears to Todd, Indy must confront and understand the malevolent forces threatening his owner. As the supernatural activity escalates, the dog’s loyalty is put to the ultimate test in a desperate attempt to protect his human companion.” Director Ben Leonberg used his own real-life dog Indy in the starring role, and much of the film is shot as from Indy’s perspective. Having received rave reviews at SXSW, the film is slowly making its way around to art theaters. Be on the lookout!



