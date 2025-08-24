A Little Birdie Told Us

Creative Commons license icon

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 24 Aug 2025 - 01:55Edited as of 02:45
Recently we came across the Haru series of graphic novels, written and illustrated by Joe Latham. First up is Spring: “In The Valley, best friends Haru (a small bird) and Yama (a talkative boar) both dream of leaving as they’re bullied at school, frustrated at home, and struggling to figure out who they are. One day, a powerful artifact connects itself to Yama, and they discover that they’ll have to journey to The Beacon in search of answers.” More issues have followed — and all of them are available now from Simon & Schuster.


image c. 2025 Simon & Schuster

