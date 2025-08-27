This Cat Cooks!

Edited

Not long ago we came across the announcement for an upcoming video game called Beastro — which if nothing else, wins some kind of pun award! But more than that, it’s an anthropomorphic game with a very unusual angle on the common fantasy tropes: “In Beastro, play as Panko, a young, talented chef, helping to run the local eatery. When Panko’s teacher goes missing, a mysterious visitor arrives with warnings of the dangers beyond the wall. It’s up to Panko to step up and take over the restaurant, farm and forage for ingredients and tend to patrons. But that’s not all, Panko also finds himself serving the Caretakers, brave adventurers, sent to save the world. In this adventure, preserving peace starts in the kitchen! Through cooking minigames Panko will chop, sizzle and flip his way to success.” Look for it from Timberline Studios, on Steam in 2026.



