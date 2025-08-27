Creative Commons license icon

This Cat Cooks!

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 27 Aug 2025 - 01:48Edited as of 02:45
No votes yet

Not long ago we came across the announcement for an upcoming video game called Beastro — which if nothing else, wins some kind of pun award! But more than that, it’s an anthropomorphic game with a very unusual angle on the common fantasy tropes: “In Beastro, play as Panko, a young, talented chef, helping to run the local eatery. When Panko’s teacher goes missing, a mysterious visitor arrives with warnings of the dangers beyond the wall. It’s up to Panko to step up and take over the restaurant, farm and forage for ingredients and tend to  patrons. But that’s not all, Panko also finds himself serving the Caretakers, brave adventurers, sent to save the world. In this adventure, preserving peace starts in the kitchen! Through cooking minigames Panko will chop, sizzle and flip his way to success.” Look for it from Timberline Studios, on Steam in 2026.


image c. 2025 Timberline Studios

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.