Waterfowl Meets Car-Killer
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 3 Sep 2025 - 01:36 —
Edited as of 01:45
More furry graphic novels for young readers: This time it’s the Duck and Moose series by writer and artist Kirk Reedstrom. First up is Duck Moves In! “Moose loves peace and quiet, relaxing, living alone, and spring! He can’t wait for the arrival of sun, flowers, and… a new neighbor?! Duck just landed himself a new home. He loves parties, karaoke, and living with — and on — Moose’s head. Moose tries everything he can to send Duck away, but he soon finds that this persistent neighbor might just be the best thing spring could bring.” All this and more (like Moose Blasts Off!) are available now from Penguin Random House.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
