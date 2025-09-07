Things a Cat Wasn’t Meant to Know

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Look, we don’t know where this came from either — but here it is! Mutant Cats, the graphic novel. “Mutant Labs is your typical science lab. They do work on rockets, gene splicing, finding cures, and you know…inter-dimensional energy type stuff. The company is currently working on their potentially biggest breakthrough yet: a renewable energy device strong enough to power an entire city block, but small enough to fit into the palm of your paw: about the size of a ball of yarn, and comprised of a powerful synthetic thread that draws power from alternate planes of existence. It’s complicated, but it works, trust us. So what’s this great innovation called? Mutant Labs are currently calling it: The Cluster. But with all great inventions, hubris is always a problem. The Mutant Labs higher-ups want the Cluster ready for market “yesterday”, forcing project leader Flux and his team of idiot geniuses to scramble and cut some corners to get it working in time for the big event. But taking shortcuts can be dangerous when you’re working with that inter-dimensional energy type stuff. With realities overlapping, we’ve now entered the Mutantverse. And let me tell you, it’s a real cluster fu@%.” What we do know is it was written by Matthew Medney and Morgan Rosenblum, with illustration by Alex Arizmendi. And it’s available now from Gungnir.



