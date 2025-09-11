Hooray! (But Not Yet…)

Edited

Surprising absolutely no one (but quite possibly delighting many!), it’s been announced that Bluey and her canine friends and family will be coming to movie screens — and now, we have a release date for it! This is from Variety: “The CG-animated feature film based on the hit Australian animated children’s series is set for a global theatrical release on Aug. 6, 2027. After hitting theaters, the Bluey film will be available to stream on Disney+ and on ABC iview and ABC Kids in Australia. The Bluey movie is written and directed by series creator Joe Brumm and is a Ludo Studio production. It will feature voice talent from the series, including Melanie Zanetti as Bluey’s mom Chilli and David McCormack as dad Bandit. Richard Jeffrey (Bluey Seasons 1-3) will co-direct with Amber Naismith (Happy Feet, The Lego Movie) producing. Series composer Joff Bush will provide the score.” Not much information yet about the plot, but stay tooned.



