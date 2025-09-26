What Are YOU Doing In Your Spare Time…?

Edited

Recently on Cartoon Brew we stumbled across an article about a new animated short film called Forevergreen — created by Disney Story vet Jeremy Spears and Disney animator Nathan Engelhardt, literally in their off hours… along with something like 200 friends volunteering their time. A CGI film, Forevergreen is specially crafted to look like one of Jeremy Spears’ passions, wood carving. “In the film, an orphaned bear cub is taken in by a fatherly tree. As the mischievous cub grows up, his attention wanders, and a hunger for trash leads to big trouble.” The article features an interview with Jeremy, lots of behind-the-scenes development art, and a special preview clip as well.



