Ant-y Free’s
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 3 Oct 2025 - 01:21 —
Edited as of 19:45
As we have noted before, Jay Hosler is a biology professor with a special interest in bugs — or more precisely, insects. And they like to channel that interest into writing and illustrating full-color graphic novels for young readers — like their most recent creation, Ant Story. “Meet Rubi, a tiny ant with a big personality and an even bigger love for stories. Who knew the small world of her colony could be full of unexpected friendships, epic adventures, and death-defying escapes? Follow Rubi on the journey of a lifetime as she uncovers the mystery and wonder of one of the world’s tiniest, mightiest insects.” Look for it now from Harper Collins.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
