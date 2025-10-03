Ant-y Free’s

Edited

As we have noted before, Jay Hosler is a biology professor with a special interest in bugs — or more precisely, insects. And they like to channel that interest into writing and illustrating full-color graphic novels for young readers — like their most recent creation, Ant Story. “Meet Rubi, a tiny ant with a big personality and an even bigger love for stories. Who knew the small world of her colony could be full of unexpected friendships, epic adventures, and death-defying escapes? Follow Rubi on the journey of a lifetime as she uncovers the mystery and wonder of one of the world’s tiniest, mightiest insects.” Look for it now from Harper Collins.



