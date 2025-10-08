You’ll Enjoy Their Trolling

Edited

Listen up! Cartoon Brew just broke the news that Rebecca Sugar, creator and show-runner of the iconic Steven Universe TV series, is set to direct an upcoming animated feature film based on the world-famous Moomin comics created by Finnish author and artist Tove Jansson. The Moomin trolls and their friends have been adapted for animation numerous times over the decades, but this will be the first production created in the U.S.A. It’s all thanks to Annapurna Animation — yes, the very folks who rescued Nimona and finally brought it to Netflix. (More interesting news: Annapurna’s also hard at work on an animated adaptation of the feline video game Stray. We’ll be following that story too!) Nothing yet on the plot or voice actors, but word is that the filmmakers hope to finish in 2027.



