Out of the Bag and Into… Queens

Real life is turned into adult animation in Kevin, a new series in development for Prime Video. The showrunner is Joe Wengert, who’s also writing the series along with executive producer Aubrey Plaza. “Loosely inspired by a real-life break-up and the cat who was caught in the middle, Kevin is all about finding where you belong in the world. After the unexpected break-up of his human ‘owners’, Kevin moves into a local pet rescue in Astoria, Queens where a chaotic band of misfit animals will help him to figure out what he really wants out of life. The series stars Jason Schwartzman (Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch) as Kevin, a housecat who decides to try life without people, and Aubrey Plaza herself (The White Lotus, Emily the Criminal) as Dana, one half of a human couple who he leaves behind.” No word yet on when it’s set to premier, but there’s more information about the show at Animation World Network.



