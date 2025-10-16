Creative Commons license icon

Bird on the Run

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 16 Oct 2025 - 01:58Edited as of 02:45
Thanks to Animation World Network we learned about The Last Dodo, a CGI adventure comedy film that’s just going into production. It comes to us from Studio 100, the same folks who brought us The Amazing Maurice animated film a couple years ago. “The feature, co-produced by Cheeky Little Media and Cantilever Media, is set in 1628 London and follows Dave the Dodo, the last of his kind. With the help of the streetwise rat Eggy, he must overcome his fear of flying to survive. The co-production is led by Patrick Egerton, Andrew Baker, and Carys Rowan. Jun Falkenstein directs from a script by Simon Dodd and Tristan Dodd.” No word yet on who’s in the cast, but it’s already set for release in 2027.  Here’s hoping that includes North America!


image c. 2025 Studio 100

