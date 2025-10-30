Now THAT’S Diversity!

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Recently we visited Lightbox, an animation industry trade show held annually in Pasadena, California. Lots of presentations by major studios, lots of how-to seminars for upcoming artists, and lots of people trying to get hired! We have a whole boatload of new and interesting projects — of the furry kind — that we learned about there. Among other things, Animation Magazine has a big list of new shows that are being marketed at this hears MIPCOM. First off, one that’s been in the works for nearly a year now: Tuiga, created by Copa Studio in Brazil. “Imagine a giraffe in a balloon making deliveries around the world, accompanied by a girl pilot, a not-so-easily impressionable flower and an enthusiastic little rock. This strange team is Tuiga, the most fun delivery service in the animal, vegetable and mineral kingdoms! Tuiga the giraffe, Amelia the girl, Nail the flower and Porridge the pebble bring their own specific qualities and very different characters as members of the balloon’s crew. An explicit diversity, starting with physical characteristics — such as sizes, shapes and colors — which also reflect personalities, moods and behaviors, offering young viewers a vivid exploration of how differences can complement one another in fun and unexpected ways.” Stay tooned to find out if this is coming to a streaming service near you soon.



