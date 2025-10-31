And They Can Talk To Her

Edited

Good news for Sixteen South, an independent animation studio in Northern Ireland: Their CGI mystery/comedy series The Retrievers won the MIP-Junior Pitch competition this year, something that major international distributors of course pay attention to. Here’s the rundown of the show: “The series is about an extraordinary girl and her loyal dog as they tackle the most strange crimes in the city of Paris with an unusual bunch of stray animals. On her 11th birthday, she discovered she had the ability to understand and talk to animals, and that includes her police dog, Otis. This blew her mind because it would be really useful for Otis. There have been so many crimes in the city of Paris that have been going unsolved and now the dog thinks, finally, he can communicate with a human being and this might be the key to unlocking some of them.” Now we’ll see where they get to take it from here. (And oh yes: Happy Halloween!)



