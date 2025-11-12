Creative Commons license icon

The Whale of Inspiration

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 12 Nov 2025 - 03:32Edited as of 03:45
No votes yet

Recently at Cartoon Brew we found out about a new CGI feature film currently in production. The Last Whale Singer is on its way from Telescope Animation in Germany. “Written and directed by Reza Memari, the film follows Vincent, an orphaned teenage humpback whale destined to become the next Whale Singer, a guardian whose mystical song can heal and protect the oceans. But Vincent’s journey to find his voice is both literal and spiritual, mirroring the struggles of anyone learning to overcome fear and self-doubt.” There’s no word yet on the when and where of a release for the film, but the first trailer is in English, so it’s definitely looking for distribution in North America.


image c. 2025 Telescope Animation

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.