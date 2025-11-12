The Whale of Inspiration

Edited

Recently at Cartoon Brew we found out about a new CGI feature film currently in production. The Last Whale Singer is on its way from Telescope Animation in Germany. “Written and directed by Reza Memari, the film follows Vincent, an orphaned teenage humpback whale destined to become the next Whale Singer, a guardian whose mystical song can heal and protect the oceans. But Vincent’s journey to find his voice is both literal and spiritual, mirroring the struggles of anyone learning to overcome fear and self-doubt.” There’s no word yet on the when and where of a release for the film, but the first trailer is in English, so it’s definitely looking for distribution in North America.



