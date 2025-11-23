Creative Commons license icon

Astro-Animals

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 23 Nov 2025 - 02:58Edited as of 03:45
More from MIPCOM: Centauri 5 is a new animated “space comedy” for kids, currently in production at Unicorn Entertainment and China Bridge. “The series follows the adventures of Titan, a Samoyed laboratory dog who was sent on a mission into deep space. After completing his mission, Titan refused to return to Earth and instead launched Centauri 5, a group of heroic former lab animals committed to helping other vulnerable creatures throughout the universe. Titan also wants to find his father, Roman, who was also sent into space years before but never returned. He is supported by Sophie, a fierce and brilliant wildcat scientist; Limbo, a good-natured sloth who’s an expert in AI; Bitsy, a young red panda who is an empath and can feel what others feel; and Drake, a robot who was discarded due to various design flaws which have turned him into a Luddite who believes technology is highly overrated!” Unfortunately we’ll have to wait until 2027 to see the results of all this creativity.


image c. 2025 China Bridge

