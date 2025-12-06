Sonova Spider

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

At the Lightbox Expo this year we met Greg Anderson-Elysee and learned about his graphic novel series, Is’Nana the Were-Spider. “Accidentally breaking a barrier between our world and theirs (called “The Mother Kingdom”), Is’nana, the son of Anansi (The West African God of Spiders) accepts the responsibility for releasing creatures of horror into our world, villains who want nothing more but to cause chaos and mayhem to achieve their own diabolical or selfish goals. With guidance from his father, Is’nana not only strives to live up to his father’s name but to also reach his own potential while he seeks to discover his individuality and place in the world.” Lots of animal-based gods and demons to be found here, all rendered in a dynamic painting style by artists Walter Ostlie and Lee Milewski. Find out more (and see all the issues) at the Webway Comics site.



