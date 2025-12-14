Gumshoes and Gowns

Edited

At Lightbox Expo this year we met Kyky Yang, an animation artist and designer from Taiwan who’s living in Los Angeles now. She’s become well-known for her black & white “lesbian furry” web comic Detective Alice — and now, she’s self-published her first collection of it as a paperback graphic novel. Follow the adventures of British cat detective Alice and her maid Amaryllis. Visit the official web site — or check out the intro video on YouTube.



