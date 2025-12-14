Creative Commons license icon

Gumshoes and Gowns

Posted by (Rod O'Riley) on Sat 13 Dec 2025 - 19:07
At Lightbox Expo this year we met Kyky Yang, an animation artist and designer from Taiwan who’s living in Los Angeles now. She’s become well-known for her black & white “lesbian furry” web comic Detective Alice — and now, she’s self-published her first collection of it as a paperback graphic novel. Follow the adventures of British cat detective Alice and her maid Amaryllis. Visit the official web site — or check out the intro video on YouTube.


image c. 2025 by Kyky Yang

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.