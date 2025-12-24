The Left Kidney of the Caribbean

Edited

Honestly, we couldn’t think of a better description than what the creators gave us! At Lightbox Expo we ran into the crew from Abyssmal Entertainment — the folks who gave is Isla Monstro. It’s an independent animated sci-fi/comedy directed by Steven Shea. “When loser Duke, who has screwed up every hair-brained scheme he’s ever come up with, accidentally falls off a cruise ship and wakes up on a mysteriously abandoned, top secret government island, he discovers that it’s overrun with mutants and monsters from a failed 1980s DARPA ‘super soldier’ project to stop the 2nd Cold War. He soon comes up with the incredible idea of turning the island into a world class getaway resort, utilizing the creatures as it’s staff, much to the dismay of the United States government”. And hey look: The mutants all seem to be anthropomorphic sea creatures! You can find the teaser trailer up on YouTube, as well as a how-we-made-it video.



