Brave, Loyal, and Determined

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 26 Dec 2025 - 02:57Edited as of 03:45
While out shopping for books this holiday season, we came across I Am Rebel, a new young adult fantasy novel by Ross Montgomery. “Rebel is a good dog. He loves his simple, perfect life on the farm with his owner, Tom—until one day, when the war comes too close. Tom is determined to join the rebellion to defeat the king’s men, but Rebel knows that war is dangerous, and he will stop at nothing to save his beloved human. How can he bring Tom home before it’s too late?” Check it out over at the publisher’s web site, in hardcover and trade paperback. (Bright Blessings and Happy Holidays from us to you, everyone!)


image c. 2025 Candlewick Press

