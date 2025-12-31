Wolves and Art

Edited

We came across this book while Christmas shopping! And it’s really unique… “Part epic picture book, part graphic novel, The Five Wolves defies genres. With intricate ink work and meticulous hand-lettering, Peter McCarty has crafted a dazzling reading experience. The Five Wolves is an entrancing journey and a testament to the power of art and artists. Across oceans, through fields, and down tunnels, five daring wolves traverse the planet in search of wonders to draw and paint. All the while, a disembodied narrator spins the tale of their absurdist adventure and asks big questions. What is art? And who does it belong to?” Find out more (and see a preview) over at MacMillan Publishers. [Have a happy and safe New Year, everyone, and all the best in 2026 — Ye Ed-Otter.]



