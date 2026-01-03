Bearing Witness

Edited

The great and mighty Katherine Applegate (author of The One and Only Ivan — and many more furry books) returns with a new fantasy called Pocket Bear, illustrated by Charles Santoso. We’ll let the publisher explain: “Thimble-born from tip to toe, Pocket Bear remembers every moment of his ‘becoming: The glimmering needle, the silken thread, the tender hands as each careful stitch brought him closer to himself. Born during the throes of WWI, he was designed to fit into the pocket of a soldier’s jacket, eyes sewn a bit higher than normal so that he always gazed upward. That way, glancing at his pocket, a soldier would see an endearing token of love from someone back home, and, hopefully, a good luck charm. Now, over a century later, Pocket serves as unofficial mayor of Second Chances Home for the Tossed and Treasured, where stuffed toy animals are refurbished and given a fresh opportunity to be loved. He and his best feline friend Zephyrina, known far and wide as ‘The Cat Burglar’, have seen it all, and then some. An unforgettable tale of bravery, loyalty, and kindness, Pocket Bear reminds us all that love comes in many forms (sometimes filled with fluff), and that second chances are always possible.” Published last year, this new book is available in hardcover from MacMillan Publishers. (Happy New Year, y’all!)



