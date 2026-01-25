Save the Dragons — And More

Edited

Recently at a book store (remember those?) we came across the Impossible Creatures series of young adult fantasy novels, written by Katherine Rundell. The first book is called (appropriately) Impossible Creatures. “The day that Christopher saved a drowning baby griffin from a hidden lake would change his life forever. It’s the day he learned about the Archipelago — a cluster of un-mapped islands where magical creatures of every kind have thrived for thousands of years, until now. And it’s the day he met Mal — a girl on the run, in desperate need of his help. Mal and Christopher embark on a wild adventure, racing from island to island, searching for someone who can explain why the magic is fading and why magical creatures are suddenly dying. They consult sphinxes, battle kraken, and negotiate with dragons. But the closer they get to the dark truth of what’s happening, the clearer it becomes: No one else can fix this. If the Archipelago is to be saved, Mal and Christopher will have to do it themselves.” And don’t forget to check out the second book in the series, The Poisoned King.



