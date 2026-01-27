The Muppet Show new special to debut Feb 4 on Disney+ and ABC tv

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

A new The Muppet Show special will be released on February 4, 2026, on Disney+ 12AM PST, and ABC tv 9PM EST/PST. A teaser trailer for the special was released on Jan 2, 2026. An official trailer was released on Jan 23, 2026.

The original The Muppet Show series, created by Jim Henson, ran 1976-1981, and aired in over 100 countries. In 2026, The Muppet Show will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

“The hope is for the Muppet Show special to serve as a backdoor pilot for a new season of the iconic series".

Sabrina Carpenter has been announced as special guest star, and the special also guest stars Maya Rudolph and Seth Rogen.

This special is directed by Alex Timbers (also an executive producer).

Veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman and Matt Vogel will perform the majority of the Muppet characters in this special, supported by additional performers. Dave Goelz has performed with The Muppets for over 50 years.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee are executive producers for Point Grey Pictures. Other executive producers are EPs for The Muppets Studio, plus Sabrina Carpenter, Albertina Rizzo, Matt Vogel (also muppet performer) and Eric Jacobson (also muppet performer) .