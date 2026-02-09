Toothy Trouble

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Found this over at Animation World Network: “Nickelodeon has set a February 23 U.S. debut for the animated preschool series Mr. Crocodile. The show is based on the French children’s book Monsieur Crocodile a Beaucoup Faim (Mister Crocodile is Very Hungry) by Joann Sfar, published by Gallimard… The series follows the toothy, loveable Mr. Crocodile and his best friend Daisy as he cheerfully navigates life with comical misunderstandings. In the premiere episode ‘Lucky Croc / Sleepover Croc,’ Daisy and Mr. Crocodile search for a lucky item to help them win a bike raffle. Then, Mr. Crocodile can’t fall asleep at his first sleepover until the whole family pitches in to help.” There’s a link to the series trailer too.



