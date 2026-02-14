Bring Them Back

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

And then this, from Cartoon Brew: “Studio 100 International, Studio BlueGreen, and Viva Pictures have unveiled new details about On The Edge, an original animated feature aiming for a worldwide theatrical release in 2027. The team behind the project is positioning On the Edge as a high-energy family adventure with an unusually explicit environmental mission baked into its narrative DNA. On The Edge follows a group of endangered and overlooked animals on a globe-trotting quest for survival. The story centers on Donnie, a Cuban solenodon who leads a ragtag band of misfits as they attempt to uncover why certain species thrive while others disappear. According to the trio of procurement companies, what sets On The Edge apart is its origin. The film was developed by Studio BlueGreen, a not-for-profit creative studio focused on using entertainment to deepen audiences’ connection with nature.” Looking forward to this one next year.



