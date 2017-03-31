Creative Commons license icon

Knocking The Stuffings Out Of You

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 31 Mar 2017 - 01:59
Slipped by at first, but we found this over at Cartoon Brew: “Conrad Vernon is reuniting with Megan Ellison’s Annapurna, producer of last year’s hit Sausage Party, for another adult-oriented animation project, Amberville. The project is an adaptation of Tim Davys’Mollisan Town’ novel series set in a gritty world of stuffed animals. Amberville is being developed as a cgi series for Amazon Studios by Vernon and Chris McCoy, who wrote and directed last year’s Good Kids. McCoy wrote the pilot and Vernon will direct it. If the project makes it to series, it would be available on Amazon Prime Video. Amberville’s story revolves around a reformed Teddy Bear who is pulled back in to the criminal underworld when his former boss enlists him for an impossible new job.” Conrad Vernon, of course, is well-known as co-director of Shrek 2, Madagascar 3, and Monsters vs. Aliens.


image c. 2017 Harper Collins Publishing

Fred — Fri 31 Mar 2017 - 04:27
Here are reviews of the four “Mollison Town” novels.

https://www.flayrah.com/3855/review-amberville-lanceheim-and-tourquai-tim-davys

https://www.flayrah.com/4652/review-yok-tim-davys

Fred Patten

