The Monster at the Back of This Barn

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 16 May 2017 - 01:52
No votes yet

A new reprint of something we seem to have missed the first time around: A coloring book adventure comic called The Unlikley Trio — Last Barn On The Left. Here’s what we found in Previews: “Lil’Bit the mouse, Mrs. Butters the cat, and Abby the Collie dog join together to confront a scary monster that lives in the barn of their small town. Can the three friends overcome their fears and get through this adventure? Kids can be the colorist in this black and white adventure that features fun activities in the back of the book. Alterna will be donating all proceeds to the ASPCA foundation to help protect animals in need!” It’s written and illustrated by Scott West, with writing help from Callie West. On-line there’s all kinds of contradictory information about when this was published, but hopefully Alterna Comics should have it back in stores soon.


image c. 2017 Alterna Comics

 

Comments

2cross2affliction — Tue 16 May 2017 - 05:09
#1
Your rating: None

Wow, but I do not think Wes Craven's The Last House on the Left is the right horror movie to reference here.

GreenReaper — Tue 16 May 2017 - 06:07
#2
Your rating: None

If not here, where else?

Fred — Tue 16 May 2017 - 07:19
#3
Your rating: None

This seems more like a pastiche combination of the comic books "Beasts of Burden" and "We 3".

Fred Patten

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.