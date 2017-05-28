Raccoon-Dogs Attack!

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Never sure what to make of anthropomorphic works where the furry folk are specifically presented as the villains… but anyway, here’s this: A classic manga fantasy, re-printed and translated into English (for the first time) by Drawn & Quarterly. “Kitaro and the Great Tanuki War features adventures of Shigeru Mizuki’s beloved yokai boy. In the epic title story, Kitaro battles the tanuki, a Japanese animal that features prominently in the country’s yokai legends. The furry beasts draw on the power of the blood moon to awaken the monstrous catfish that lives in the depths of the Earth. The twisting of the catfish causes earthquakes that threaten to destroy all of Japan. With his yokai allies captured, Kitaro is the only one left who can take on the great tanuki and his army. Will he be up for the challenge?” It’s available now at the D & Q web site.





